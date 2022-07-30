UrduPoint.com

PML-N Moves LHC Against PA Speaker Election

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PML-N moves LHC against PA speaker election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday, challenging election of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Sibtain Khan as the Punjab Assembly speaker.

PML-N's Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and another MPA filed the petition through Advocate Usman Mansoor, wherein newly-elected speaker and others have been made the respondents.

The petitioners submitted that the legal requirements were not fulfilled during the election process. They submitted that as per rules, it was mandatory to hold the election of the speaker through secret ballot, and it was a violation of law and Constitution to put serial number on ballot papers.

The petitioners submitted that the balloting had not been secret in the Friday's election of the speaker as the ballot papers and counterfoils were serial-numbered.

They submitted that the choice exercised by the MPAs could be traced by comparing the serial number on the ballot paper and the serial number on counterfoils. "As a result, the secrecy of the ballot could easily be breached," they added.

They pleaded with the court to declare the election as illegal and order re-polling for the slot.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

17 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

17 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

17 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.