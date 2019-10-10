UrduPoint.com
PML-N Moves Separate Plea To ECP Seeking Investigation Into PTI’s Foreign Funding

Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:06 PM

PML-N moves separate plea to ECP seeking investigation into PTI’s foreign funding

PML-N MNA Shahnawaz Ranjha says that his party will not become party to the case of Akbar S Babar against PTI’s foreign funding

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday moved an application to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting it for scrutiny of foreign funding to PakistanTehreek-i-Insaaf.

According to the sources, PML-N MNA said that his party had moved an application to the Election Commission but it would not become party to the case lodged by PTI’s former member Akbar S Babar.

PML-N submitted its separate plea to ECP seeking details of the accounts held by ruling PTI from 2013 to 2018.

“We will move a separate case against PTI’s foreign funding,” said PML-N Shahnawaz Ranjha.

Earlier today, ECP turned down four petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf through which they pleaded the commission not to open up the details of foreign funding to the public, and directed the committee investigating foreign funding to continue its investigation.

The Commission also directed the stakeholders to appear before the committee on Oct 14.

It may be mentioned here that ECP is already seized with the petition of PTI’s former leader Akbar S Babar who alleged that PTI secured billions of rupees funding through illegal means and the huge money was deposited into the account of PTI’s members.

