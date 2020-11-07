UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPA Arrested In Police Clash Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

PML-N MPA arrested in police clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Faisal Town Police Saturday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Khwaja Imran Nazir in a case pertaining to a clash between law-enforcement agencies and the party workers outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in August.

According to SP Model Town Dost Mohammad, the police intercepted Kh Nazir at the Model Town Link Road after receiving confirmation from the Lahore Safe Cities Authority. CTO Hamid Abid said the PML-N leader's car had been identified through safe city cameras for in the NAB offices attack case. The vehicle was handed over to the Faisal Town Police Station where the MPA was taken into custody.

