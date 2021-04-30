UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari Calls On CM Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:11 PM

PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari calls on CM Buzdar

A Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA from Gujranwala Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA from Gujranwala Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Another PML-N leader, Ch Muhammad Yunis Ansari, was also present.

The CM said that the chief ministership was meant for public service, adding that parliamentarians were his companions and the solution to their problems was his responsibility. A special package, worth billions of rupees, had been announced for Gujranwala city and development projects would be timely completed. "I will personally monitor the pace of development as composite development is the prime concern of the government" he said.

"My doors are always open for solving the public problems because the government is working with the passion of service," he added. The CM said the negative narrative of the opposition had been rejected by the people while the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] had ended in fiasco. In fact, the PDM was composed of assorted personalities with no sense of direction, he added. The people need politics of public service and the negative politics had met its logical end, added the CM.

Yunis Ansari and Ashraf Ansari expressed full confidence in the leadership of Usman Buzdar and thanked him for the development package. "You have won the hearts of the people of Gujranwala," they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gujranwala Muslim From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Tennis: Madrid Open results

4 seconds ago

Chief Minister approves seven development projects ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Denies Putin Requested French Businesses P ..

2 minutes ago

FBI Warned Senior Trump Allies of Russia's Alleged ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Health Ministry Authorizes Use of Sputnik ..

2 minutes ago

Dozens of Tel Aviv Residents Line Up to Donate Blo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.