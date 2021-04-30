PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari calls on CM Buzdar

A Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA from Gujranwala Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA from Gujranwala Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Another PML-N leader, Ch Muhammad Yunis Ansari, was also present.

The CM said that the chief ministership was meant for public service, adding that parliamentarians were his companions and the solution to their problems was his responsibility. A special package, worth billions of rupees, had been announced for Gujranwala city and development projects would be timely completed. "I will personally monitor the pace of development as composite development is the prime concern of the government" he said.

"My doors are always open for solving the public problems because the government is working with the passion of service," he added. The CM said the negative narrative of the opposition had been rejected by the people while the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] had ended in fiasco. In fact, the PDM was composed of assorted personalities with no sense of direction, he added. The people need politics of public service and the negative politics had met its logical end, added the CM.

Yunis Ansari and Ashraf Ansari expressed full confidence in the leadership of Usman Buzdar and thanked him for the development package. "You have won the hearts of the people of Gujranwala," they added.