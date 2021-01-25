UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Calls On CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed public problems of his constituency.

Tahir Bashir Cheema was also present, said a handout issued here.

The CM promised early solution to the constituency problems and Azhar Abbas Chandia appreciated Chief Minister Usman Buzdar cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that his doors were open on all and solving problems of the assembly members was his responsibility.

Muzaffargarh was also given a special development package as "I am sincerely engaged in serving masses", he added.

On the other hand, he added, the opposition leaders' behaviour was contrary to the national interests, as they were conspiring against development of the province by promoting chaos. The government has accelerated the development journey of the backward areas, he added.

Azhar Abbas Chandia said: "You have always given us respect and solved our problems whenever we have come to you."

