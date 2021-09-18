PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas joins PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia Saturday announced to join PTI during a corner meeting arranged here at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

In his short address to his workers, he said PML-N leadership had disappointed him and so he reposed confidence in leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar.

He said he already had good working relationship with the Chief Minister.

Azhar Abbas Chandia said he would work under leadership of Usman Buzdar to eliminate long-held deprivations among the masses of his area.

He hailed the steps taken by the Punjab Chief Minister for development of the province, saying, the later had already approved development funds for his constituency (PP-269).