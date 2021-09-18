UrduPoint.com

PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Joins PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas joins PTI

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia Saturday announced to join PTI during a corner meeting arranged here at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

In his short address to his workers, he said PML-N leadership had disappointed him and so he reposed confidence in leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar.

He said he already had good working relationship with the Chief Minister.

Azhar Abbas Chandia said he would work under leadership of Usman Buzdar to eliminate long-held deprivations among the masses of his area.

He hailed the steps taken by the Punjab Chief Minister for development of the province, saying, the later had already approved development funds for his constituency (PP-269).

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PP-269 Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama s ..

Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama serial Sang-e-Mah

11 minutes ago
 Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's ..

Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's unilateral withdrawal from Pa ..

22 minutes ago
 82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago
 OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to K ..

OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to Kalash for the ‘Discover the ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of ..

UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of Abdelaziz Bouteflika

52 minutes ago
 PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black m ..

PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black money parking in sector

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.