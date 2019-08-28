UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPA Caught While Pilfering Electricity

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:51 PM

PML-N MPA caught while pilfering electricity

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz female MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain, has been caught for stealing electricity

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz female MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain, has been caught for stealing electricity.According to LESCO sources the electricity was being stolen through a bogus meter installed in Raheela Khadim Hussain House in Larex Colony, Mughalpura.

According to LESCO Chief Mujahid Pervez instruction, an operation was conducted overnight in the Angori Bagh sub division under eastern circle superintendent engineer Muhammad Rasheed Chaudhry supervision.According to initial estimate the lady MPA has stolen electricity of more than Rs 5 lac.

SE Eastern circle Muhammad Rasheed said that the prosecution has filed in Mughalpura police station to register the case against PMLN's lady MPA.The operation against electricity pilferers is being conducted indiscriminately according to LESCO chief directives , he added.

