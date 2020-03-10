UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPA Daha Terms Nawaz, Shehbaz As Turncoats

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:44 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha Tuesday termed both of his leaders Nawaz Sahrif and Shehbaz Sharif as turncoats, saying that they were enjoying luxuries of life in London and paying no heed towards their workers and party affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha Tuesday termed both of his leaders Nawaz Sahrif and Shehbaz Sharif as turncoats, saying that they were enjoying luxuries of life in London and paying no heed towards their workers and party affairs.

Talking to a private news channel, he said convict Nawaz Sharif should come back to Pakistan and face his corruption cases.

He lamented that Nawaz Sharif, during his tenures, did not establish a single hospital as per international standard in the country where he himself could get best medical treatment.

He urged both the PML-N leaders to return Pakistan and lead the party which was in quagmire. He would not consider Atta Tarrar as a politician and his leader, he added.

Nishat Daha said he and seven other PML-N MPAs met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed the issues being faced by the people in their respective Constituencies.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar appreciated the courage of Nishat Daha on telling a truth against their leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and terming them turncoats.

