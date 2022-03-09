UrduPoint.com

PML-N MPA Expresses Complete Trust In CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 09:24 PM

PML-N MPA expresses complete trust in CM Punjab

Member Provincial Assembly PML-N Ashraf Ansari on Wednesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister Office and expressed his complete trust in the leadership of the CM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that he had always promoted the norms of decency and honesty in politics. He categorically remarked that the negative narrative of the opposition had been rejected by the masses earlier and would do the same now. "I do not believe in one man show and all decisions in Punjab are taken with consultation," he maintained.

The Chief Minister emphasized that his intention was honest and in the right direction and denounced that the agenda of those elements who indulged into doing criticism for the sake of criticism was to impede the journey of progress in the country.

He vowed that the mission of public service without caring for the opponents was being accelerated. "We do not raise hollow slogans and only doing public service and will continue to do in future as well", he added.

The MPA remarked that CM Sardar Usman Buzdar always listened to him and resolved due problems.

