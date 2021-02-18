PML-N MPA meets Chief Minister Buzdar

Pakistan Muslim League-n (PML-N) MPA from Khanewal Faisal Khan Niazi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and expressed confidence in his leadership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-n (PML-N) MPA from Khanewal Faisal Khan Niazi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and expressed confidence in his leadership.

Son of PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia was also present. Both Faisal Niazi and Naeem Chandia expressed their trust in the leadership and policies of the chief minister.

The CM stated that development was the right of every area and promised giving the MPAs their right. "My doors are always open on all and I will try my best to solve the public problems," he said.

Development package for Khanewal and Muzaffargarh will be announced soon, the CM said and added that the era of using political parties as limited companies had gone and it was the right of every MPA to strive for the solution top the public problems.

Those making hue and cry have been ousted from the politics and the people have not sent those involved in negative politics to assemblies to avoid hurdles in the development process, he further added.

Faisal Niazi said that he was happy to meet the chief minister and the way he was actively serving the masses was unprecedented.