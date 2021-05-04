UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPA Meets CM Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

PML-N MPA meets CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Muhammad Ghayas-ud-Din called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday and apprised him about the problems of his constituency.

The chief minister promised solving those problems, saying that all assembly members were his companions. "I take the parliamentarians along and respect them," he added.

The CM said the rejected elements had no future. The rejected politicians were striving to secure their political prospects, but to no avail, he added.

People have rejected the corrupt politicians who had set the world records of corruption in their tenures. He said people had also not forgotten the loot and plunder of the past rulers. Every mafia would be defeated under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, added the CM.

