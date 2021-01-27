UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPA Meets CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :PML-N MPA Muhammad Arshad met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office on Wednesday and reposed confidence in him.

The CM assured to resolve the constituency related problems of the member and issued immediate instructions in this regard.

Muhammad Arshad said the CM had always resolved the problems of MPAs, adding that the amount of respect and honour given by CM Usman Buzdar was unthinkable in the past.

Talking on the occasion, the CM re-emphasised that MPAs were his lieutenants and they would be given due respect and honour by him. My doors are open to all, he asserted and added that he was always available for public service and parliamentarians' constituency-related problems would be resolved on a priority basis.

The CM avowed that PTI was the most popular political party in the country which had served the masses with conviction and hard work.

On the other side, PDM consisted of the rejected elements having no solicitude towards the country, he continued.

While regretting that spread of anarchy and chaos was the sole agenda of this political cabal, the CM made it clear that looters' propaganda cannot hoodwink the people. The nefarious narrative of the opposition had been badly exposed and the propaganda based politics was the identity of the opposition parties, he added.

The incumbent PTI government was most transparent while PM Imran Khan was the strong voice of 220 million people, he said.

The government will complete its constitutional tenure despite opposition's pother and the journey of publicservice would be accelerated with a renewed vigour, he added.

