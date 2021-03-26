UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPA Meets CM, Thanks For Development Package

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

PML-N MPA meets CM, thanks for development package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Ashraf Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and thanked him for the development package, announced for Gujranwala.

Younis Ansari and Tahir Bashir Cheema were also present.

The CM said composite development was his commitment and the government was working to serve masses. "My doors are always open for resolving public-related issues and I will also monitor the development projects for their timely completion because Gujranwala is my own city," he added.

The CM said that people had rejected negative narrative of the opposition and the unnatural opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had also suffered its political death.

MPA Ashraf Ansari said the CM had won the hearts of people by announcing a university for Gujranwala and the city would progress under the leadership of Usman Buzdar. He thanked the chief minister for provision of 106 vehicles to Gujranwala Waste Management Company.

Younis Ansari said linking of the city with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway would fulfill the longstanding demand of the locals. "We are thankful to you and have full trust in your leadership," he added and regretted that cleanliness and other issues were badly ignored in the past.

