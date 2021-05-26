UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPA Naveed Ali Arrested In AC Torture Case

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:22 PM

PML-N MPA Naveed Ali arrested in AC torture case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Mian Naveed Ali was arrested on Wednesday from the Lahore High Court premises after the court rejected his bail petition in assistant commissioner (AC) torture case.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the pre-arrest bail petitions of Naveed Ali and others in AC torture case.

Naveel Ali, his father, Ahmad Ali, and another accused along with their counsel appeared before the court on expiry of their interim bail term, whereas complainant Assistant Commissioner Pakpattan Khawar Bashir also remained present during the proceedings..

A law officer argued before the court that the assistant commissioner raided a marquee on a complaint and imposed a fine, which led to exchange of bitter words between AC and Marquee employees.

He submitted that the MPA and other guests manhandled the AC besides threatening him with dire consequences. He pleaded with the court for dismissal of the bail petition.

At this stage, SSP Investigation Asad Muzzaffar submitted a report about transfer of case investigation, wherein it was stated that the investigation board had summoned the MPA but he did not appear.

However, the defence counsel denied the allegations stating that the AC wanted to organise a function in the marquee, but after being refused, a case was registered. He submitted that the complainant did not even possess a report that mentioned the marquee's administration was violating the SOP of one dish.

He further submitted that the complainant had claimed that he was thrashed by five or more people, but he did not submit a medical report in this regard. He pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail granted to his clients.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, dismissed the pre-arrest bail petition of MPA Naveed Ali. However, the court confirmed the interim bail of MPA's father Ahmad Ali and another accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had on December 11 granted pre-arrest interim bail to the MPA in the case.

Pakistan

