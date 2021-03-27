PML-N MPA, others booked for violating COVID-19restrictions

(@fidahassanain)

Mian Naveed Ali had organized a ceremony for Overseas Paksitanis in Pakpattan where they announced to join PML-N.

PAKPATTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) Police booked PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali and other party leaders for committing violation of COVID-19 SOPs by organizing a big gathering in the city.

The PML-N leader had organized a ceremony in honor of overseas Pakistanis who announced their joining with the party.

Police also booked other party leaders and members on the same charges.

The police put clauses related to Sound System Act in the FIR registered against PML-N leaders including Divisional General Secretary Youth Wing Abdul Qayyum Pomi. The FIRs said that the SOPs were completely ignored at a gathering of around 1,400 to 1,500 people besides violation of the Sound System Act.

The development took place at the moment when 67 more people lost their lives whereas 4,468 fresh cases contracted Coronavirus during last 24 hours (Friday).