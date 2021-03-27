UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N MPA, Others Booked For Violating COVID-19restrictions

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 12:48 PM

PML-N MPA, others booked for violating COVID-19restrictions

Mian Naveed Ali had organized a ceremony for Overseas Paksitanis in Pakpattan where they announced to join PML-N.

PAKPATTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) Police booked PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali and other party leaders for committing violation of COVID-19 SOPs by organizing a big gathering in the city.

The PML-N leader had organized a ceremony in honor of overseas Pakistanis who announced their joining with the party.

Police also booked other party leaders and members on the same charges.

The police put clauses related to Sound System Act in the FIR registered against PML-N leaders including Divisional General Secretary Youth Wing Abdul Qayyum Pomi. The FIRs said that the SOPs were completely ignored at a gathering of around 1,400 to 1,500 people besides violation of the Sound System Act.

The development took place at the moment when 67 more people lost their lives whereas 4,468 fresh cases contracted Coronavirus during last 24 hours (Friday).

Related Topics

Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same FIR Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 to tour Bangladesh next month

3 minutes ago

Vivo Announces the Launch of X60 Pro in Pakistan: ..

17 minutes ago

Iran-China to sign 25-year cooperation pact: Tehra ..

35 minutes ago

ADEK launches #NeverStopLearning Spring Break 2021 ..

49 minutes ago

2 killed in central Kurram

35 minutes ago

HEC Chairman Dr.Tariq Banuri removed from his offi ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.