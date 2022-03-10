PML-N MPA reposes confidence in Chief Minister

PML-N MPA Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :PML-N MPA Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The MPA reposed trust over Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, and said the chief minister was serving the masses with sincerity while promoting a culture of political tolerance and transparency.

He said the CM had given respect to parliamentarians while ensuring solutions to their problems on a priority basis.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reiterated that MPAs were his companions and he took everybody along.

The respect of parliamentarians was his honour and no compromise would be made over their respect, he added.

He regretted that the opposition was playing a negative role as it was oblivious to the critical situation. Any attempt to destabilise the economy was tantamount to enmity with the nation as the opposition was trying to impede the development journey by creating political anarchy in the country, he added.

The CM asserted that the opposition would face defeat in the no-confidence move.