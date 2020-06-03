UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Passes Away From Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:31 PM

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronavirus  

Shaukat Manzoor who was elected to Punjab Assembly from PP-51 Wazirabad on ticket of PML-N was on ventilator for last seven days at a local hospital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Punjab Shaukat Manzoor passed away from Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Shaukat Manzoor, who was also a heart patient, was on ventilator from last seven days after coronavirus further deteriorated his health condition.

He was elected to Punjab Assembly from PP-51 Wazirabad on ticket of PML-N.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel died of coronavirus.

Many other leaders of PML-N including Engineer Amir Muqam, Nehal Hashmi and Attaullah Tarar tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

