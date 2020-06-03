PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronavirus  

, ,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Punjab Shaukat Manzoor passed away from Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel died of coronavirus.

Many other leaders of PML-N including Engineer Amir Muqam, Nehal Hashmi and Attaullah Tarar tested positive for the novel coronavirus.