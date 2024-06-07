PML-N MPA Submits Child Marriage Restrain Bill To KP Assembly Secretariat
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sobai Shahid on Friday submitted "Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2024" to the Assembly Secretariat.
She said that the Bill was aimed to make child marriage a cognisable offence, adding that under the Bill, whoever commits the offence shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment, which may extend to three years and shall have a minimum term of two years.
Sobia Shahid added that according to the Bill, a person below the age of eighteen years will be considered a child and marrying a child will be an offence punishable under the "Code of Criminal Procedure 1898".
She stressed that the purpose of the Bill is to discourage child marriage in the province and make it a legally cognisable offence. The passage of the Bill will help in the protection of children's rights and the promotion of social justice, she added.
