PML-N MPA Visits PBM District Office, Gets Briefing On Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA Rana Abdul Mannan Sajid here on Thursday visited Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) district office Muzaffargarh, where he received detailed briefing on the projects from Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem.

During the visit, MPA Rana Abdul Mannan Sajid expressed his desire to work for the betterment of the people of his area. He specifically expressed his determination to bring more from PBM projects to the people of his constituency and especially to Muzaffargarh district.

MPA expressed that he would struggle at every forum to open projects like Pakistan Sweet Home, Women Empowerment Centre, schools for rehabilitation of laborers and children in his constituency. These projects were working to provide a safe environment for poverty-stricken children, to acquire skills and provide employment to women, and for the welfare and education of child laborers in the area.

Institutions are doing excellent work and the backwardness of Muzaffargarh can be removed only by the promotion of education and he will like to establish a university along with information technology institutions to remove poverty through freelancing.

Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem welcomed MPA Rana Abdul Mannan Sajid on his arrival at the office and welcomed him to Pakistan Baitul Mal.

Abdul Mannan appreciated the projects of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, especially providing educational scholarships, wheelchairs for the disabled and assisting in medical treatment for indigent and poor patients.

He expressed his desire to organize a free medical camp for the people of the constituency and will organize a medical camp on a regular basis in every union council of his constituency.

