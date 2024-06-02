Open Menu

PML-N MPA Visits THQ Hospital,inspect Health Facilities:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PML-N MPA visits THQ hospital,inspect health facilities:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA and Chairman District Committee for Chief Minister's initiatives, Rana Munawar Ghous on Sunday visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sillanwali and inspected the provision of facilities to patients.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he visited various wards including the emergency ward, laboratory,X-ray room as well as checked the medicine stock.

He also met the patients and inquired them about the facilities being provided to them.

PML-N MPA said the Punjab government under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was utilizing all the resources for welfare of the masses and the provision of best health facilities at the government hospitals.

He directed the Medical Supriendantant THQ hospital Dr Abdul Rahman to further improve the health facilities at the hospital.

