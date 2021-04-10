UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPAs Influencing Election Process In NA-75 Daska: Gill

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:37 PM

PML-N MPAs influencing election process in NA-75 Daska: Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s MPAs were openly influencing the election process during by-polls in NA-75 Daska

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s MPAs were openly influencing the election process during by-polls in NA-75 Daska.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of the violations of election code of conduct by the PML-N MPAs in constituency.

In a tweet, Gill said that restrictions should be imposed uniformly during electoral process, and all concerned officers and staff should observe their duties as per the election code of conduct.

