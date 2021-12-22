PML-N MPAs meets CM Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PML-N MPAs Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri, Muhammad Ghiasuddin and Ch Ashraf Ali Ansari met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed different matters including constituencies' problems and development schemes in their areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :PML-N MPAs Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri, Muhammad Ghiasuddin and Ch Ashraf Ali Ansari met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed different matters including Constituencies' problems and development schemes in their areas.

The PML-N MPAs also reposed their confidence over the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar, adding that the chief minister was serving the masses with sincerity and commitment. "You have promoted a culture of transparency, tolerance and decency in politics as parliamentarians are given respect and their problems are resolved on a priority basis," they said and contended that the development work done in Punjab was phenomenal.

The CM said that parliamentarians were his companions and he took everybody along as their respect was his own. No compromise would be made on the respect of elected members, he asserted and added that all the decisions are made with consultations as he did not believe in a one-man show. The direction and commitment of the government were right but the critics were bent upon impeding the development journey which is contrary to the national interest, he further said.

The agenda of public service would be moved forward with speed without caring for the opponents,he reiterated and announced serving the masses as the government had never raised hollow slogans.