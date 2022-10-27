UrduPoint.com

PML-N MPAs Moves Lahore High Court Against Membership Suspension

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs challenged suspension of their Punjab Assembly (PA) membership in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday

The MPAs including Azma Bukhari, Samiullah Khan, Zeeshan Rafiq and others challenged their suspension through a petition, saying that Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan had unconstitutionally suspended their membership for 15 consecutive sittings of the session on October 24, and they were being made target of political victimization.

They submitted that their membership was suspended for allegedly creating unrest during an assembly session, held on October 22, whereas MPAs of the ruling coalition were involved in the incident.

They submitted that the orders of suspending their membership was not only discriminatory but also against the rules.

They pleaded with the court to set aside the orders of their suspension for being illegal and unconstitutional. They further requested the court to declare the election of the speaker Punjab Assembly as void.

The members whose entry was banned by the speaker include Mian Abdul Rauf, Samiullah Khan, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Azma Bukhari, Saba Sadiq, Rahila Khadim Hussain, Rabia Nusrat, Rabia Farooqui, Zaib-un-Nisa Awan, Zeeshan Rafiq, Kanwal Liaquat Advocate, Gulnaz Princess, Nafisa Amin, Muhammad Afzal, Adil Bakhsh, Sadia Nadeem, Rahat Afza and Sumbal Malik Hussain.

