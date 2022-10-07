UrduPoint.com

PML-N MPAs, Party Worker Call On Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2022 | 01:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The opposition MPAs belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

The delegation comprising MPAs Ilyas Chinoti, Chaudhry Ilyas Gujjar, Mirza Javed also included member PML-N Working Committee Punjab Sardar Muhammad Ahmad Khan Leghari.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the Federal government is focusing on the rehabilitation of flood victims and economy, adding that the coalition government is determined to steer the country out of crisis.

The Governor Punjab said, "We will continue to serve the people and will also fulfill the promises made to the people.

"He said no effort will be spared to rehabilitate the flood victims and provide them with essential items. He said that the universities are also sending aid to the flood-affected areas, adding that this process will continue until the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims. He said that there is a need to focus on research to solve the problem of environmental pollution.

He said a consortium has been formed on environment in universities that will help the government institutions to deal with problems like environmental changes, pollution and smog.

