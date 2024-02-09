PML-N' Muhammad Khan Daha wins NA-145 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Khan Daha has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-145 Khanewal-II by securing 102,911 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent Candidate Abid Mehmood, who bagged 56,188 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 53.57 percent.