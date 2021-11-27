PML-N must apologise over Maryam audio clip: Farrukh

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should apologise over the audio clip of Maryam Safdar in which she was talking about stopping media ads

Talking to the media here, he said that audio clip of Maryam Safdar was a proof that the PML-N, during its tenure in government, was working as a fascist government.

Certain groups were being favoured while the rest of the media was not getting ads and restrictions were being imposed on the media just to force hide their corruption, he added.

The minister said the PML-N should also tell the national that in what capacity Maryam Safdar was controlling the advertisement for the national media.

To another question about the alleged audio leak of former CJP Saqib Nisar, he said, "If PML-N believes in the authenticity of the audio clip then they should make it part of judicial record.

" He said that PML-N had done nothing except for telling lies and giving fake documents.

Farrukh Habib said that it was good if the petroleum products prices at international level were decreasing, adding that if that decrease would sustain, then the relief would be passed on to people of Pakistan as well.

Regarding judicial reforms, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was working on it, adding that a law had been passed with regard to civil laws.

He said that consultations with all stakeholders on reforming the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) had almost been completed and it would be presented in the parliament after getting approval from the cabinet, adding that it would help remove hurdles in providing cheap and quality justice to people.