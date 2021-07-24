(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Saturday asked the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) to share details of Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib with the nation.

The PML-N must share the audio transcript of Nawaz and Hamdullah Mohib of the meeting, he said while addressing a press conference here along with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar.

The minister said after meeting with Nawaz, the anti-Pakistan Afghan official also met Indian secret agency personnel.

Fawad questioned the PML-N leader who remained prime minister thrice should hold meeting with anti Pakistan foreign officials/nationals whether he had taken his party in confidence before the meeting and informed its Central Executive Committee after the meeting.

He said Nawaz Sharif was a fugitive and was living in the apartments which he had purchased through looted public money.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan neither held secret meetings with anyone nor gave statements against national institution.

He said Hamdullah Mohib had off and on expressed his hatred and used derogatory language against Pakistan. Pakistan had disconnected all its contacts with the Afghan advisor's office and made it clear to the Afghan leadership that there would be no talk with Hammaullah Mohib, he added.

The minister said families of Afghan's officials Hamdullah Mohib and Amrullah Saleh were living abroad and they (Hamdullah-Amrullah) had nothing on stake as they were on some special mission.

Amrullah Saleh and other people like him should have retrospect as to why they could not bring stability in their country despite remaining in power for 20 years, he added.

He said Pakistan always supported Afghanistan in hour of need and hosted over five million Afghan refugees for many years.

He said more than 6000 Afghan students were getting education in Pakistan and thousands were getting medical treatment in its hospitals. "We provided them an opportunity so they can lead successful lives," he added.

He said Pakistan was committed for durable peace in Afghanistan.

Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also made it clear that Pakistan had no favorite Afghan group as it was with the whole Afghan nation.

Fawad said that currently Pakistan was facing conspiracy from India which used the soil of neighbouring country on the Western border for subversive activities in Pakistan.

Pakistan, he said always desired to have good relations with India but unfortunately extremist elements (RSS) were in power there.

Responding to a question, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan being the ambassador of Kashmir and effectively pleaded case of Kashmiri people at all international fora.

He said Pakistan had persistent stance that Kashmiri people should decide their fate as per their aspiration under United Nations resolution.

\932