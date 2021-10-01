PML-N narrative, a totally propaganda regarding NCA order: Shahzad Akbar

Adviser to the Prime Minster on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday said that the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was totally propaganda regarding the report of National Crime Agency (NCA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minster on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday said that the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was totally propaganda regarding the report of National Crime Agency (NCA).

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the money laundering cases against Shahbaz Sharif were in Pakistani courts, adding there was no name of Shahbaz Sharif in London's courts.

He said that PML-N was misleading the people and media through invalid documents which had no links with the money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif.

Why PML-N hided the report of NCA from last three weeks and so far they were not sharing the report with media and the government, he added.

He said the news breakers of NCA clean chit to Shahbaz Sharif had taken U turn about the issue.

The adviser said there was no proceeding in the case of money laundering against Shahbaz Sharif and the government had not share any fake TTs record with NCA.

He said opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was facing various corruption cases in the country and it was his responsibility to defend himself in the courts.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference worth Rs 7 billion for which no hearing was held for the last six months.

Shahzad Akbar said the former Punjab chief minister was also facing Rs 25 billion money laundering case in a court of law.

The name of Suleman Shehbaz had mentioned in the magistrate order of UK, he said, adding the government had share all the information regarding the case with NCA as per international law.

The present order of the NCA would not be acceptable in Pakistan because it was internal UK based information of Shehbaz family account he said, adding Suleman Shehbaz accounts were frozen in 2018.

To a question, the adviser said the NCA order was not relevant with the money laundering case of Shehbaz Sharif. The government had only magistrate order and had no more detail of any transaction, he added.

He said Shehbaz Sharif had been given order to freeze his accounts in UK and NAB director general had visited UK with a delegation on the request of the UK government regarding the investigation.

It was PML-N practice to present the things in pieces like the NCA Magistrate order which was not sufficient for the clean chit to Shehbaz Sharif, he added.