PML-N Narrative" Give Respect Of Vote" Based On Lie : Zartaj Gul

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

PML-N Narrative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz narrative regarding to give respect to vote was based on lie and used it to just go abroad.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the whole family of Nawaz Sharif was in London and they are trying to bring Maryam Nawaz there.

She said that government would never allowed to Maryam Nawaz to go abroad.

She said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders were doing politics on the health issue of Nawaz Sharif and he did not admit in any hospital for treatment in London at yet.

Replying to a question, she said it was history of the PML-N leadership that they had always left their voters and supporters in difficult time but they enjoying their lives in abroad without caring them.

