PML-N navigate national economy in right direction: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani on Thursday said the country was brought back from the mess created by Imran Khan during his era and that the national economy was navigated in the right direction.

Talking to a private media channe, Kirmani said the trust of friendly countries and international economic institutions in Pakistan had successfully been restored.

He further said Imran Khan's ouster was the result of a constitutional process. Imran Khan should have waited for the end of the constitutional term but he had always prioritized personal politics over the country, the PML-N leader added.

He claimed that MPAs of PTI and PML-Q were not in the favour of the dissolution of provincial assemblies.