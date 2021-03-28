PML-N never done principle based politics: Farukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had never done principle based politics in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the whole politics of PML-N was based on lies as its leadership was declared absconder from the courts.

He said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad for medical treatment but he did not admit in any hospital there.

Replying to a question, he said the government never afraid of the Pakistan Democratic Movement as it was disintegrated and differences among the opposition parties become on surfaced now.

Farukh Habib said third wave of corona virus was very dangerous and lethal so everyone should have to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) in complete manner otherwise it could be spread at large scale in the country.