PML-N nominee becomes Mayor of Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim Nawaz (PMLN) nominee Sikandar Gilani has been elected as Mayor and Pakistan Peoples' Party nominee Khalid Awan as deputy Mayor of Muzaffarabad on Thursday in third and final round of local bodies' elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to election commission, the third round was conducted throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to elect Mayor, deputy Mayor of Municipal corporations and chairman, deputy chairman of union councils, town committees, municipal committees and district councils.

According to results of elections held in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan Tehreek- e- Insaaf (PTI) nominee Imtiaz Ahmad Abbasi was elected as Chairman and Nasir Latif Advocate as Vice Chairman District Council Muzaffarabad. PTI has won 7 district councils out of 10 and the remaining 3 by PML-N and PPP's joint candidates.

