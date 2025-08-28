PML-N Nosheen Iftikhar calls for unified climate strategy amid Pakistan’s flood catastrophe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) PML-N leader Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar said Thursday that the Punjab government is swiftly evacuating areas at risk due to rising floodwaters, following record rainfall, and urged all provinces and stakeholders to join forces in tackling the worsening climate crisis.

PML-N leader Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, speaking with a local news channel, emphasized that Pakistan’s ongoing flood emergency requires immediate and collective action from all provinces and stakeholders.

She appreciated the Chief Minister of Punjab for taking swift emergency measures and conducting field visits to the flood-affected areas, ensuring timely relief and support for the affected communities.

Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar praised the hands-on approach and urged that such proactive efforts continue to help mitigate the impact of the floods.

She highlighted that Punjab has experienced record-breaking rainfall, the highest in 50 years, which has led to unprecedented water levels and flooding across the province.

Despite the severity of the situation, she said that no human lives have been lost so far, but the damage to property, especially in industrial areas, is significant and calls for urgent attention.

She detailed that Sialkot is facing serious challenges due to the rising waters, particularly in the headmarala area, where evacuation efforts are currently underway to protect residents and minimize risk.

Nosheen Iftikhar also underscored the need for better water management and called for a focused approach to controlling water flow to prevent further damage in future seasons.

“We need to engage in dialogue and take proactive measures to manage our rivers and floodwaters effectively,” she said, stressing that such steps are crucial to safeguarding Pakistan’s environment, economy, and people from worsening climate impacts.