PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Saturday

Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) was not afraid of elections and that it would win majority seats when Punjab heads to polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) was not afraid of elections and that it would win majority seats when Punjab heads to polls.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the coalition government had always strived for durable economic development and was determined to put the country back on the track to progress and prosperity.

"In the general election, it will be known who is popular," he said.

Qaiser Sheikh refuted the impression that PTI was widely supported, claiming that only 3% of votes were cast for PT in the most recent local body elections in Karachi, adding PTI is just a party of social media, he said.

Imran Khan ought to abandon the politics of protracted protests, sit-ins, blame-politics and should play any productive role in addressing the nation's issues.