PML-N not afraid of elections:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 07:54 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has said they were not afraid of elections; the party was preparing for it and it would come to power with a huge majority.

She expressed these views while addressing a workers' convention in Sargodha, here on Thursday.

She said that Imran Khan was responsible for the current economic crises in the country, and his politics was based on false slogans, revenge and deceiving people.

The PML-N chief organiser said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman ruled the country for nearly four years and "destroyed the economy". But, now he was blaming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for his mistakes, she added. She said that Imran Khan was used by conspirators against Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N supremo was punished through false cases. Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan keeps saying that his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leaders said that the nation had rejected the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' of the PTI, and it flopped before even taking off. She said the PTI chairman wanted to use innocent workers of his party for his vested interests.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told the convention participants that PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted to use his party workers for his designs. He said Imran Khan wanted to hold the whole country hostage again, but the government would not allow him this time.

Rana Sanaullah welcomed the suo motu notice taken by the chief justice of Pakistan about elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

MNA Mohsin Ranjha, Federal Parliamentary Secretary MNA Hamid Hameed, District President PML-N Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq Dhilon, General Secretary PML-N Sargodha Rana Munawar Ghous, local party representatives and a large of workers were present at the convention.

