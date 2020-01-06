UrduPoint.com
PML-N Not An Ideological Political Party: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Mon 06th January 2020

PML-N not an ideological political party: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was not an ideological political party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was not an ideological political party.

The leadership of PML-N was involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government adopted a no compromise policy on corruption and accountability process against plunderers, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said evolving consensus in the parliament over the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) would further strengthen the democracy, he added.

He said General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a valiant armed commander, who was rendering services for the homeland and also eliminated the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

Commenting on United States-Iran conflict, the spokesman said all the political parties should sit-together to develop a strategy in that regard and the foreign minister had already given a policy statement on the issue.

Nadeem Afzal Chan categorically said Pakistan would not allow anybody to be used its soil for any other country.

