UrduPoint.com

PML-N Not Avoiding Elections, Says Atta Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 09:50 PM

PML-N not avoiding elections, says Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said two provincial assemblies were dissolved prematurely to satisfy a person's ego.

Talking to a private media channel, he denied the impression of avoiding elections saying that the PML-N had always been ready to go into elections, as party's chief organizer Maryam Nawaz was already running a public campaign.

However, he added, the party had submitted a written application for the formation of a full court of the Supreme Court to hear suo-motu proceedings regarding the delay in the Punjab and KP elections.

"Despite this, if elections are held, we will participate fully and emerge victorious", he said.

After appointing youth coordinators, Maryam Nawaz organized and mobilized the party.

On the question of the Rajanpur by-election, he said that the results were being compiled and that it was premature to give any opinion until the final results were announced.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rajanpur Sunday Media Court

Recent Stories

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

48 seconds ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

16 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

1 hour ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

2 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

3 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.