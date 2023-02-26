PML-N not avoiding elections, says Atta Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said two provincial assemblies were dissolved prematurely to satisfy a person's ego.

Talking to a private media channel, he denied the impression of avoiding elections saying that the PML-N had always been ready to go into elections, as party's chief organizer Maryam Nawaz was already running a public campaign.

However, he added, the party had submitted a written application for the formation of a full court of the Supreme Court to hear suo-motu proceedings regarding the delay in the Punjab and KP elections.

"Despite this, if elections are held, we will participate fully and emerge victorious", he said.

After appointing youth coordinators, Maryam Nawaz organized and mobilized the party.

On the question of the Rajanpur by-election, he said that the results were being compiled and that it was premature to give any opinion until the final results were announced.