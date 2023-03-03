PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqba said on Friday that if general elections would be held according to old census then new polls would have to be held after four months

Talking to media at Narowal, he said that it would be better if waited for a while, adding that Imran Khan himself had said that general elections should be held under new census.

He further said that now country could not afford political instability.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N was not escaping from polls, adding that it would be better if elections held at once.

He said, "Holding of elections again and again puts burden on national kitty."He further said that PML-N had started preparation for elections.