PML-N not interested in delaying elections:Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Saturday said that his party was not interested in delaying elections after the completion of the constitutional period.

Talking to a private news channel, he said elections would be conducted on time and date.

"In the upcoming budget, the government will allocate funds for elections, security arrangements for polling stations and ensure the availability of equipment for obtaining transparent results," he added.

Commenting on support from coalition partners in the general elections of 2023, he said that the seat adjustment formula would be applied to winning the next elections.

He claimed that PML-N had good working relationships with coalition partners including Pakistan People's Party(PPP).