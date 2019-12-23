UrduPoint.com
PML-N Not Showing Seriousness In NAB, Judicial Reforms: Chan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:40 PM

PML-N not showing seriousness in NAB, judicial reforms: Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was not showing seriousness in the reforms in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), judicial and prosecutor systems to bring more transparency.

NAB was an independent institution and it was carrying out accountability process without interference of the incumbent government. The NAB Chairman was appointed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with consultation of the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), he said while talking to a private news channel.

He urged the Opposition parties to play their important role in legislation on different national issues in the Parliament and evolving consensus on matters was a beauty of democracy.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ensuring rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution, he added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined from day first to wipe out the menace of corruption and to recover the looted national wealth from plunderers and the amount would be utilized for the welfare and uplift of the country.

The spokesman said both the previous governments of PPP and PML-N had left fragile national economy and institutions while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making hectic efforts for revamping the institutions and improving the economy.

