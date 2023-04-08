Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PML-N Not Shying Away From Holding Elections: Ahsan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 12:50 AM

PML-N not shying away from holding elections: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was definitely not shying away from holding elections.

Talking to a private news channel, Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the government's stance to hold free and fair elections for the national and provincial assemblies, adding that they should be organized simultaneously.

The implications of early elections in the country's largest province(Punjab) could be dire, he said, adding that the resulting political government in the province would for sure influence the general elections in the country.

The minister urged the Supreme Court to constitute a full-court bench on the issue of the election. He went on to explain that had the verdict by a full-court bench been given it would have been agreed by all the parties involved.

"At this time, there is a dire need for national unity, which is only possible with a "fair decision," he stated.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Supreme Court Ahsan Iqbal Muslim All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

57 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Ca ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

57 minutes ago
 US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to D ..

US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to Discuss Russia, China - State D ..

57 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.