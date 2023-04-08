PML-N not shying away from holding elections: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was definitely not shying away from holding elections.

Talking to a private news channel, Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the government's stance to hold free and fair elections for the national and provincial assemblies, adding that they should be organized simultaneously.

The implications of early elections in the country's largest province(Punjab) could be dire, he said, adding that the resulting political government in the province would for sure influence the general elections in the country.

The minister urged the Supreme Court to constitute a full-court bench on the issue of the election. He went on to explain that had the verdict by a full-court bench been given it would have been agreed by all the parties involved.

"At this time, there is a dire need for national unity, which is only possible with a "fair decision," he stated.