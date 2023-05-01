PML-N not to accept minus Nawaz Sharif polls: Javed Latif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would neither accept minus Nawaz Sharif general election 2023 nor let it happen.

Addressing a press conference here at the PID Regional Office, he said attempts were being made to keep Imran Khan in and Nawaz Sharif out of the electoral process. "Keeping the main leader of a main political party out of electoral process would be unjustified and against the merit of level playing field," he remarked.

Javed Latif said that the PML-N had never shied away from elections, and it believed in political dialogue to sort out issues. However, it would not go for talks with those who declared others Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq, and who conspired against the institutions and the Constitution. "Whenever we held negotiations, we did it on the basis of democracy," he said and added that 'Panchayats' were never held in courts, as the courts were supposed to decide matters/ disputes as per provisions of the Constitution. He said any 'Panchayat', held at the will of one person, would not be successful. "We have to stand more strongly for supremacy of the Parliament and the Constitution," he vowed.

The federal minister said that when two main political parties had signed the Charter of Democracy, the powerful circles assumed it an alliance against them, and then they launched a project in politics. However, that project proved to be an utter failure.

He said that Imran Khan had connived with influential people, sitting in the institutions, to stay in power for the next 10 to 15 years. That was why, such people sitting in the institutions were playing the role of facilitators to bring Imran Khan back to power. Instead of accepting failure of that project, it was being covered up and facilitation was being done not only to bring Imran Khan back but also to carve out their determined part. The revelations coming out in the form of audio-leaks of judges, generals, bureaucrats and others were proving the fact that the vested interests were hand in glove for the plot against the nation, he added.

He said that it was beyond one's comprehension that an operation in 'Kacha Area' proves successful despite use of rockets and heavy gunfire by criminals, but it fails against those using petrol bombs and slingshots in Zaman Park or at Zahoor Elahi Road. If Imran Khan was being protected for his crimes, then confession should also come out, he said, asserting that in was in the national interest that those should be exposed who were sitting in institutions and helping Imran Khan to stage a comeback.

Mian Javed Latif said that now the situation had reached a point where complete truth would have to be brought forth. Now people sitting in institutions would have to speak the truth that the attempts to build Imran Khan as a leader caused sufferings to the people and great losses to the country, he added.