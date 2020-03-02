(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should refrain to do the politics on health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N leadership should prove that Nawaz Sharif was getting best medical treatment at abroad and he was not enjoying luxurious life there.

The spokesman said if the PML-N would fail to satisfy the government regarding Nawaz Sharif medical treatment in London then the law would take course against him.

He said the accountability process should be held across the board against all corrupts elements.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation against plunderers without any influence, he said adding that no reforms had been introduced in NAB in the past with an aim to bring transparency in its system.