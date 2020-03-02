UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Not To Do Politics On Nawaz's Health: Chan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:10 PM

PML-N not to do politics on Nawaz's health: Chan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should refrain to do the politics on health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N leadership should prove that Nawaz Sharif was getting best medical treatment at abroad and he was not enjoying luxurious life there.

The spokesman said if the PML-N would fail to satisfy the government regarding Nawaz Sharif medical treatment in London then the law would take course against him.

He said the accountability process should be held across the board against all corrupts elements.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation against plunderers without any influence, he said adding that no reforms had been introduced in NAB in the past with an aim to bring transparency in its system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Muslim All Government Best

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

16 minutes ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

31 minutes ago

Twenty-Four Hospitalized in Moscow After Contacts ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

1 hour ago

Mushahid advises PTI govt to seek Trump's help for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.