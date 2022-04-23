PML-N office bearers, members call on PM

Office bearers and members of PML-N Balochistan chapter led by acting president Jamal Shah Kakar Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Office bearers and members of PML-N Balochistan chapter led by acting president Jamal Shah Kakar Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

They congratulated the prime minister on assuming his office and lauded his efforts to include development of the province among the top priorities of his government, a press release said.

The prime minister directed them to organize and strengthen the party at grass roots level.