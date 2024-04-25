Open Menu

PML-N Office Torching Cases: ATC Summons PTI Leaders, Others For Indictment On May 8

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 09:58 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned proceedings in two cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in connection with the burning of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town until May 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned proceedings in two cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in connection with the burning of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town until May 8.

The court summoned the accused for indictment on the next hearing date.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the cases, with Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Sanam Javed, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, and others brought from jail.

The court noted that copies of the charge sheet had been distributed among the accused, thus the indictment would occur on May 8.

The Model Town police had registered two cases against PTI leaders and workers for burning the PML-N office during riots on May 9.

Additionally, the court handled cases of hate speech and torching of police vehicles in Gulberg, summoning PTI leaders and others for indictment on May 8.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid and other PTI leaders appeared before the court during these proceedings.

Furthermore, the court addressed a case of torching a container in front of National Park in Gulberg and observed that PTI leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and others would likely be indicted on May 8.

