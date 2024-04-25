- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PML-N office torching cases: ATC summons PTI leaders, others for indictment on May 8
PML-N Office Torching Cases: ATC Summons PTI Leaders, Others For Indictment On May 8
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 09:58 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned proceedings in two cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in connection with the burning of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town until May 8
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned proceedings in two cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in connection with the burning of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town until May 8.
The court summoned the accused for indictment on the next hearing date.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the cases, with Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Sanam Javed, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, and others brought from jail.
The court noted that copies of the charge sheet had been distributed among the accused, thus the indictment would occur on May 8.
The Model Town police had registered two cases against PTI leaders and workers for burning the PML-N office during riots on May 9.
Additionally, the court handled cases of hate speech and torching of police vehicles in Gulberg, summoning PTI leaders and others for indictment on May 8.
Dr. Yasmin Rashid and other PTI leaders appeared before the court during these proceedings.
Furthermore, the court addressed a case of torching a container in front of National Park in Gulberg and observed that PTI leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and others would likely be indicted on May 8.
Recent Stories
Under training officers visit Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club
Industries promotion can help eliminate unemployment : Sindh Minister for Indus ..
Step afoot to ensure durable peace in Balochistan: Ziuallah
Oman, UAE deluge 'most likely' linked to climate change: scientists
CRBC tender to be floated by June; Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali ..
122 cases registered against accused involved in drug trafficking
Models, poster and quiz competition held at AIOU
Passco GM, deputy visit wheat procurement centers in Burewala
Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi
Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang
BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival Anglo American
Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Under training officers visit Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club11 minutes ago
-
Industries promotion can help eliminate unemployment : Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce J ..11 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to ensure durable peace in Balochistan: Ziuallah11 minutes ago
-
CRBC tender to be floated by June; Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur12 minutes ago
-
122 cases registered against accused involved in drug trafficking11 minutes ago
-
Passco GM, deputy visit wheat procurement centers in Burewala11 minutes ago
-
Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi22 minutes ago
-
Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang22 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari meets Chief Minister Sindh22 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns cipher case till April 3022 minutes ago
-
Identification specifics required to know about lawmakers put on travel stop lists: Atta Tarar22 minutes ago
-
Court stops PTI founder, his wife from provocative statements against institutions22 minutes ago