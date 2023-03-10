PML-N only able to steer country out of 'crises: Talal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Friday claimed that Nawaz Sharif was still the most popular leader among the people and only PML-N can bring the country out of the crisis.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticized that it was the PML-N leadership that dared to face courts and jails in false cases.

He said that despite all the conspiracies of Imran Khan, the nation always supported the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the elections, adding, there was no comparison between Nawaz Sharif and PTI's Chairman Imran Khan.

He further said that the nation knows better the difference between a leader and a jackal.

Replying to a question about inflation, he claimed the PTI chief was responsible for economic destruction and inflation in the country.