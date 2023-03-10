UrduPoint.com

PML-N Only Able To Steer Country Out Of 'crises: Talal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PML-N only able to steer country out of 'crises: Talal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Friday claimed that Nawaz Sharif was still the most popular leader among the people and only PML-N can bring the country out of the crisis.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticized that it was the PML-N leadership that dared to face courts and jails in false cases.

He said that despite all the conspiracies of Imran Khan, the nation always supported the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the elections, adding, there was no comparison between Nawaz Sharif and PTI's Chairman Imran Khan.

He further said that the nation knows better the difference between a leader and a jackal.

Replying to a question about inflation, he claimed the PTI chief was responsible for economic destruction and inflation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Talal Chaudhry Muslim All

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.