PML-N Open To Serious Dialogue: Bilal Azhar Kiyani
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Convener of the National Parliamentary Task force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, on Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is open to engaging in serious dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the Primary goal of any discussions should be the sustainability of democracy and the prosperity of the nation.
He noted that PTI has requested time for consultation before presenting its demands. "Once their demands are shared, they will be reviewed in accordance with the constitution and law," Kiyani added.
He reiterated PML-N's commitment to constructive dialogue for the betterment of the country.
