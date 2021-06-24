UrduPoint.com
PML-N Opposing Electoral Reforms Due To Fear Of Defeat: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:52 PM

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of defeat: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the PML-N was opposing electoral reforms, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and giving overseas Pakistanis a right to vote in the next general elections due to fear of its defeat

In her tweet, she said the PML-N had always won elections through unfair means so it would oppose holding of transparent elections at every step.

She said: "Vote ko Izzat do" was just a hollow slogan of the PML-N and it was upset for losingits political strength.

Dr Firdous added that the PML-N wanted to achieve its desired goals through negative tactics.

