PML-N, Opposition Have Split Narratives: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:14 PM

PML-N, opposition have split narratives: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lacked a unanimous narrative as its own members had been demanding the return of its leader Shahbaz Sharif from abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lacked a unanimous narrative as its own members had been demanding the return of its leader Shahbaz Sharif from abroad.

"The PML-N believes in only one narrative which is 'to conceal assets and evade NAB (National Accountability Bureau)," Dr Firdous said in a series of tweets.

Instead of sending show cause notices to its members of parliament, she said the PML-N should have served it to Shahbaz Sharif asking him to return from abroad.

Referring to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Dr Firdous said the party which pretended to be bearer of democratic norms, should have also sent notice to its leader who laid foundation of 'Changa Manga' politics in the past.

"The PML-N members are matchless who by securing their personal gains, have devoured the national economy, growing richer at the cost of poor public. They have also pushed the people into a 'quagmire of loans' by transferring money through TTs (Telegraphic Transactions)," she stressed.

The special assistant said the people got rid of the PML-N government by standing against its fascistic rule.

The special assistant said it was evident from the history that both the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had only admitted the results of those elections in which they stood victorious. The opposition also kept on harping the split narratives, she added.

