PML-N Organises Ceremony To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:28 PM

PML-N organises ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmiris

A ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) secretariat here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :A ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) secretariat here on Saturday.

Party leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique , Malik Parvez, Khawaja Imran Nazir and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Kashmiri people were continuing their just struggle for right to self-determination for decades while the Indian forces had been using every tact to suppress the freedom movement.

He said durable peace in the region was linked with resolution of Kashmir issue. Situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) had further deteriorated in the Modi regime as demography of the valley was being changed.

He said Kashmiri leaders had been detained for years and their voice was being suppressed.

